ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots and hitting a vehicle as they tried to pass him in a road rage incident, according to Fresno County deputies.

Deputies say around 9:00 p.m. Monday night in the area of Reed and Adams Avenues deputies got a call for a report from a person who said the driver of a Honda Accord later identified as Joshua Heinrichs, 35, of Reedley fired multiple shots and struck their vehicle as they tried to pass Heinrichs.

Deputies say they spotted the car driving around 100 miles per hour near North and McCall Avenues near Sanger. With the help of helicopter Eagle One from the sheriff’s office, they were able to follow Heinrichs.

After running over a spike strip near Highway 180 and Academy Avenue Heinrichs continued to drive reaching speeds of 117 miles per hour when he stopped at an apartment in Orange Cove and ran inside an apartment unit to someone he knew, according to authorities.

A SWAT team surround the apartment after several hours of trying to negotiate with everyone in the apartment they refused to exit.

Deputies say around 5:30 a.m. SWAT members prepared to enter the apartment when two women walked out of the front door and were detained. Heinrichs escaped through a back window and tried climbing down to a nearby building where he was taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information about Joshua Heinrichs is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.