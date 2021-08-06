River Park theft leads to Fresno shooting, suspects detained, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were detained Friday following a theft at a clothing store at Fresno’s River Park, according to Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they were first alerted by a 911 call made at around 5:30 p.m. from security officials at River Park, who were following up on a theft reported at the Old Navy. The security officials told police that they had attempted to follow a suspect vehicle leaving the store when they were shot at by the occupants.

Police say security footage allowed officers to read the license plate of the suspect vehicle, and that vehicle was tracked to an address in Fresno. When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was there. Two people inside the home were detained. A third person attempted to escape but she was detained a short time later.

Investigators say they are confident that two of the people detained were involved in the initial theft.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been announced at this time.