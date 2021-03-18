Rival gang members arrested after Visalia fight leads to shooting, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of rival gang members are under arrest following a shooting in Visalia last month, according to police.

On Feb. 20, at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Main and Garden streets for a report of a verbal altercation resulting in two groups firing shots at each other before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The resulting investigation identified two suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, 22-year-old Daniel Arevalo was arrested without incident in Visalia, and 23-year-old Davie Hernandez was arrested in Reedley.

Investigators add that Arevalo and Hernandez are rival gang members.