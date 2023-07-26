FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading up to the identification of a suspect or suspects involved in the homicide of 69-year-old James Buford of Sanger.

Deputies say the shooting occurred near Winton Park on July 19 when Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a camp host. During that time he was expected to provide on-site security for the park.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, authorities say a utility worker found Buford near Pierda and Elwood Roads injured and contacted law enforcement. Emergency personnel arrived and found Buford along Pierda Road outside the park and immediately transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies say Buford is a truly innocent victim and they have not determined a motive for this murder.

Up until this point, homicide detectives say they have been unable to develop information leading to a possible suspect or suspects responsible for this shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with additional information about this case may be eligible for a $2,000 reward and should contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.