Reward increased to $10k for information on 3 remaining Merced jail escapees

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of Merced jail escapees.

The reward was offered one week after the escape of six felons from the Merced County Jail, there are still three outstanding escapees.

Deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office say they have been working diligently with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Justice to capture the three remaining escapees.

JORGE BARRON 20, Atwater

5’5″ Tall, 140 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes Current charges: Violation of probation

GABRIEL FRANCIS

CORONADO 19, Atwater

5′ 10″ Tall, 225 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes Current charges: Attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation

MANUEL ALLEN LEON 21, Vallejo

5’10” tall, 165 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes Current charges: Assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evade peace officer – reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm



A tip line has been set up by the U.S. Marshals Service. All information given can remain anonymous and could help bring these criminals to justice. To provide information you can call: 877-WANTED-2 (877-926-8332)