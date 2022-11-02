FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and her baby dead inside their bedroom.

Homicide detectives say they immediately opened their investigation but haven’t found any promising leads.

On Thursday, the police department says, with the help of their associates, they are raising their reward to $25,000 for anyone with valuable information that will lead to the identification of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.

If you think you have valuable information that is valuable to this case, you can contact Homicide Detective Baroni at (559)621-2416 or Detective Alvarez at (559)621-2441.