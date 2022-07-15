FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information to find whoever intentionally caused a house fire that killed a seven-year-old Fresno boy rose again on Friday to over $12,000.

On July 6th, flames engulfed a house on the 200 block of College Avenue killing seven-year-old Isaac Vallejo.

“We have information to believe that this house was set on fire on purpose,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, adding that investigators found accelerants at the front and back doors.

Balderrama believes two people may have been involved because both entrances caught fire almost simultaneously. But the search for suspects slowing down and police are asking for the community’s support.

“I believe somebody out there has the information that we need to solve this crime,” he said.

Officials are increasing the reward money to $12,500, which includes a $2,500 donation from the owner of the home.

“That is the reward for anybody who can come forward anonymously and give us information that will lead to the arrest of whoever set this fire and contributed to this seven-year-old’s death,” said Chief Paco Balderrama.

Balderrama revealed that the investigation poses unique challenges.

“It’s really out of our area of expertise –we’re used to shootings, and stabbings, and things like that. But we do have the fire marshal’s office that has been very helpful in processing the crime scene.”

“This is the third child victim of an intentional fire this year,” said Fire Deputy Chief Ted Seminious. “It’s something that’s unprecedented in the City of Fresno.”

“It’s something that we can’t stand for, something that we need the public’s help,” reiterated Balderrama.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department on 559-621-7000.