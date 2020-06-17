Live Now
Reward bumped to $8k for information in homicide of Fresno father of five

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Wednesday that the reward for information into the homicide of a Fresno father of five has been bumped to $8,000.

Richard Molina Jr., 36, was found dead inside a car in central Fresno on May 7, according to the Fresno Police Department. He had been shot.

Investigators identified a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the murder, a mid-2000 Dodge Durango SUV, that could have been occupied by individuals who may be connected to Molina’s murder.

Richard Molina Jr., 36 (Courtesy of Fresno Police Department)

A community donation of $5,000 has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved, Lt. Jeff LaBlue said.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Fresno Police can also be contacted through homicide Detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407 or Detective R. Diaz at 559-621-2449 with information regarding the investigation under case number 20-26303.

