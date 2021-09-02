Registered sex offender in Fresno charged with sexually exploiting 13-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Fresno man, who is a registered sex offender, on three counts for sexually exploiting a 13-year-old child on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities say, Andrew Michael Alonso, 31 of Fresno, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and committing a felony offense involving a minor while being a registered sex offender.

Deputies say Alonso was arrested at his home on June 9, 2021, after detectives learned that he had sent sexually explicit material to a 13-year-old and had attempted to meet the child for sex.

Federal officials say Alonso is a registered sex offender who was on parole supervision with GPS location monitoring when the incident occurred.

According to authorities, Alonso had contacted the 13-year-old victim on Instagram, and communicated with them through text in May and June of 2021.

Officials say Alonso had repeatedly asked the child to send him sexually explicit content and was in possession of sexually explicit content from the child.

Deputies have described Alonso as “a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history.”

If convicted for each of the charges, federal prosecutors say he may face up to a maximum of 60 years in prison, fines up to $500,000, and a possible life term of supervised release.