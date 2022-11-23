REEDLEY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant in Reedley resulted in an arrest after officers found narcotics and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the Reedly Police Department.

Officers say on Tuesday the Reedley Police Department served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Tuolumne Street within the City of Parlier. Upon entry to the residence, officers located. THC vape pens worth approximately $1500 and a firearm with an illegal high-capacity magazine. Police say 20-year-old Damian Morales was arrested and accused of multiple felonies.

Officers say this search warrant was the result of several week-long investigations regarding narcotic sales. This investigation was led by a Reedley Police Officer and funded by a California Department of Justice “Tobacco” grant.

If you have any information regarding any narcotic or other illegal activity, please contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-2122. You can also remain anonymous by texting or calling their tip line at (559) 356-8690 for English or (559) 246-4183 for Spanish.