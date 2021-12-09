Reedley Police are revisiting shooting cold cases

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Reedley police are revisiting some cold cases and believe there could be some connections between the incidents.

The three cases are from the years 2018, 2019, and 2020 in the two of the cases. Shots were fired but no one was killed but the latter case from 2018 left a 26-year-old man dead and still no arrests have been made.

At the end of the street on Abbot Court in Reedley, back on June 1, 2018, Cesar Frias was brutally gunned down in his car and took his final breaths and it was just steps from the home of Adam Juarez.

“I’d never seen this before in real life, I was barefoot and I was stepping on shell casings,” Adam Juarez, a Reedley resident said.

The murder of Frias remains unsolved. But now the Reedley police department is revisiting that case and several others they say are connected.

“We believe that with this new information we hopefully can get some closure to these cases because obviously the victims of these crimes the families of the homicide crime need closure in these cases,” Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza said.

Less than one year later and a few blocks away in the 900 block of Springfield Avenue. Two people were shot as they sat inside their vehicle both survived their injuries.

“That was a parked car, an individual drove by and fired off what we believe was a high-powered automatic weapon and injured people in that specific one,” Garza said

In November 2020 there was another shooting in Reedley near a busy street and restaurant.

“In some way, we believe that they are linked and that’s really what we’re looking at, we are looking at people who have information on all three or people who have specific information on each individual case,” Garza said

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. As for the residents of Abbot Court that night in June of 2018 is one that changed them forever.

“we’re a relatively tight nit little cul-de-sac here and we don’t really talk about it much I mean three years have passed, but I mean it’s definitely something we’re going to share forever,” Juarez said.