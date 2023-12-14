REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on Tuesday following a shooting that police determined to be gang-related, the Reedley Police Department said on Thursday.

On Dec. 2, officers say they responded to shots fired in the area of North and Columbia Avenues.

During the investigation, officers say they were notified that a victim was struck and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives continued the investigation and through leads, the shooting was determined to be gang-related.

On Tuesday, officers say they conducted a felony stop on the vehicle wanted for the shooting. During the stop, the suspect was not in the vehicle, but was later located hiding near his residence.

Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Oscar Godinez of Reedley. Officers say he was placed under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide and participation in a criminal street gang.

According to police, a search of his residence uncovered a large amount of cash and illicit items consistent with narcotic sales. Godinez was transported and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Reedley Police Department investigations unit at (559) 637-4250.