REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile was arrested following a stolen vehicle investigation that led to a pursuit with Reedley police and a crash, says the Reedley Police Department.

According to police, before 2:00 p.m. Thursday, officers got behind a stolen vehicle around the area of Adams and Frankwood Avenues. They initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled northbound out of the city limits.

During the pursuit, officers say the driver’s speed exceeded 80 miles per hour, and they failed to yield. When officers approached Adams Avenue, the driver attempted to make an eastbound turn, but they went head-on with a stopped vehicle that was standing westbound.

Officers state the driver of the stolen vehicle fled, but was quickly apprehended by officers and taken into custody.

Investigators say the people in the other vehicle are okay.