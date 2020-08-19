Reedley man arrested for stabbing woman several times in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Reedley man was arrested Wednesday morning for stabbing a woman multiple times in downtown Fresno, deputies say.

Authorities say they received a report of a man stabbing a woman multiple times at around 8:00 a.m. at a parking lot on Tulare Street, between L and M streets.

When authorities arrived they detained the man and worked with medics to treat the 61-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and suffered serious injuries, but is stable and doctors say she will recover.

Deputies learned that the woman was driving the man to his court hearing related to a

previous arrest for DUI and evading police.

Authorities say the man became upset for unknown reasons and began to stab the woman repeatedly while they were inside a car.

A citizen called out to the man to stop, sit down and wait for authorities, the man complied by sitting on the ground until deputies arrived and arrested him, according to authorities.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Spencer Gilbert and booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. His bail is set at $500,000.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact

Detective Carl Chalmers at (559) 600-8207.

