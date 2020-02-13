Reedley burglary suspects arrested after early morning pursuit

Reedley Police

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE)  Reedley Police arrested four burglary suspects following a vehicle pursuit early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were conducting proactive patrols in a residential neighborhood due to multiple vehicle burglaries which had occurred in the early morning hours involving a tan pickup. 

According to police, they spotted the truck in a neighborhood when they made a traffic stop, which initially they stopped, but then lead officers in a pursuit. 

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a fence.

Hector Vasquez, 18, of Selma was arrested on charges of felony vehicle pursuit, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. 

Daniel Fabian, 18, of Selma was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, 

Agustin Almaraz, 18, of Selma was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, and Manuel Ortiz, 18 of Selma, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property. 

Vasquez was later transported to the Fresno County Jail, and the remaining three suspects were released on citations. 

Officers located stolen property in the suspect vehicle, some of which were determined to have been taken from vehicles in the area officers initially located them, that property was later returned to the owners, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding these cases, or you have surveillance from the areas of these cases, please contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250. 

