Recognize them? Fresno PD seeks public’s help to identify luxury store burglary suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help Thursday in identifying three suspects caught on surveillance video burglarizing a northeast Fresno luxury boutique before Christmas.

Fresno Police said they responded to an alarm call around 3:45 a.m. and found that someone broke into the Sceptre and Sash store at Shepherd Avenue and Champlain Drive.

Police say someone pried open the main doors and cut through a security door in an apparent Christmas tree shape.

Cameras in the business and surrounding area captured one unmasked suspect, appearing to be a black man, dressed in dark clothing, Capt. Mindy Casto said. Two other suspects were covered in dark-colored sweatshirts, gloves and had their faces concealed.

Officers arrived less than four minutes after they got the call, but the thieves were already gone. Making off with what the store is reporting as thousands of dollars of their inventory.

A dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi SUV, was observed leaving the location right after the burglary occurred, Casto said.

