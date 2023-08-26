PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man was arrested in Porterville on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into a pole and another driver Saturday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street on a vehicle. The car yielded momentarily in a nearby parking lot before fleeing.

Due to the reckless manner in which the vehicle fled, officers say their pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Moments later, they received a report of a collision in the area of Olive Avenue near Highway 65.

Upon arrival, authorities say the vehicle that originally fled from them had collided with a pole and another driver. Officers learned the occupants of the suspect’s vehicle had fled on foot from the scene.

During a search of the area, police say the driver of the suspect vehicle was found and detained. He was identified as 26-year-old Carlos Phillip Cortez of Tulare.

Officials say the other motorist involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Through further evaluation of Cortez, investigators say he was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also unlicensed and on CDCR Parole. The California Department of Corrections was contacted and issued a parole hold.

Police say Cortez was booked under suspicion of reckless evading, driving under the influence causing injury, fleeing the scene of an injury traffic collision, driving while unlicensed, and a parole hold. Cortez is being held without bail.