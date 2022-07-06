FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who allegedly endangered lives on a section of Highway 41 in Fresno on Wednesday was arrested that evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect, 42-year-old Richard Beauregard of Fresno, was seen around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Ashlan Avenue. The suspect is described as taking an unconventional route over the city streets towards the River Park area.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the man went against traffic and across medians and sidewalks – ultimately requiring the EAGLE One helicopter to track them. The driver lost a wheel on Highway 41 near Herndon Avenue allowing deputies to catch and arrest him.

Beauregard was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, evading police, identity theft and possession of heroin. No injuries were reported in the incident.