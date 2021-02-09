Pursuit leads to multi-vehicle crash and suspect on a Clovis roof, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — A man in his 20s in custody after leading Clovis Police officers on a short pursuit and causing a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5 p.m., patrol officers located a dark blue SUV in the area of 5th Street and Clovis Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, two suspects ran while the driver led officers in a short pursuit to the area of Barstow and Pollasky Avenues – before running a red light and causing a four-vehicle collision.

Officers say the driver fled on foot to an apartment complex and climbed to the top of a roof. They set up a perimeter around the complex to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to a local hospital before being booked into the Fresno County Jail.

A victim involved in the multi-vehicle crash was also transported to a local hospital for precaution.

Police say the other two passengers remain on the run: one male is wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, while one female last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

No other injuries were reported.

