CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reported stolen car crashed after authorities were led on a chase in Clovis according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:30 p.m. deputies say they were notified of a stolen car near Shaw and Villa avenues.

Once the car was identified by the MAGEC unit as a stolen vehicle, the sheriff says they attempted a traffic stop but the car resisted.

Officials say the suspect drove through an apartment complex near Shaw and Villa where they ran through the gates. Clovis Police Department was called at that time and was asked to deploy spikes but was unable to get into position to do so.

The car then proceeded to drive southbound on Clovis from Shaw which led deputies to believe the public would be endangered and at that time initiated legal intervention.

In response, the vehicle ran over a curb where the car flipped over, according to officials.

Sheriffs say the suspect was taken into custody and then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is on parole for a violent crime against an officer and is a wanted person. This is an ongoing investigation.