Pursuit ends in crash in southeast Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pursuit ended in a crash in southeast Fresno after deputies attempted to pull over a man on a warrant, according to authorities.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over the suspect but failed to yield, crashing his vehicle into a parked car near Garrett and Jackson avenues.

Authorities say the suspect fled from the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood leaving behind his stepson.

The child was not injured and returned to his mother.

Deputies are searching for the man. His name has not been released.

