Public’s help sought in identifying suspects involved in 3 burglaries at same Fresno auto supply store

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in three burglaries and an attempted burglary at a south Fresno auto supply store, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The crimes occurred at Detail Garage Fresno, located at 3131 E. Central Ave. near Malaga, said spokesman Tony Botti. Auto care products such as soaps, waxes and electric polishing machines were stolen during the break-ins. The store specializes in selling the product line called Chemical Guys.

The total losses range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.

The first burglary occurred on Dec. 30, 2019 at 11:27 p.m. involving three people wearing hood sweatshirts, Botti said. The thieves entered the business by smashing a door window with a metal bar. A white single cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup was involved.

The second burglary occurred on Jan. 1 at 4:48 a.m. with a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt who entered by throwing a rock through a window. A light-colored four-door car with a sunroom, possibly a Nissan Altima was involved.

Botti said the third burglary took place on Jan. 18 at 3:55 a.m., involving two men wearing hooded sweatshirts who entered the business by throwing a rock through a window. A light-colored four door car with a sunroof was also spotted.

The attempted burglary occurred on Feb. 18 at 2:07 a.m. with two men wearing hooded sweatshirts who tried to break a window using a metal bar. A black Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was involved.

It is unknown if any of the same people were involved in the different burglaries, Botti said. Detectives urge the public to report suspicious activity, such as someone trying to sell them Chemical Guys products or Flex polishing machines in person or online.

Anyone with information about anyone involved in these crimes are asked to contact Detective Chandler at 559-600-8709 or by email at Christian.Chandler@fresnosheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.