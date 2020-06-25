Public’s help sought in identifying central Fresno armed robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a central Fresno armed robbery that took place on June 14.

A man walked into a business in the area of Olive and Crystal avenues around 7:15 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded cash from the registers, said Sgt. Brian Valles.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Uppal at 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Your tip could make you eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information leads to the suspect’s arrest.

