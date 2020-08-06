Public’s help sought for information on central Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help for any information related to a central Fresno shooting in late June that left one person dead and two others injured, according to Fresno Police.

Officers on June 26 responded to the area of 2100 W. Pico Ave. at 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Frank Cota, 38, in the driveway of the residence.

Cota was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and remained there for nearly a month as his health continued to decline. He died as a result of his wounds on July 24.

The initial investigation found that two armed men approached Cota and several other males as they stood in the driveway of his residence, La Blue said. The gunmen opened fire into the group, striking Cota and two others.

The two others shot have since recovered from their injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to the homicide investigation. A motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives M. Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or J. Alexander at 559-621-2445. Callers can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

