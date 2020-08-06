Public’s help sought for information on central Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Cota, 36 (Courtesy of Fresno Police)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help for any information related to a central Fresno shooting in late June that left one person dead and two others injured, according to Fresno Police.

Officers on June 26 responded to the area of 2100 W. Pico Ave. at 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Frank Cota, 38, in the driveway of the residence.

Cota was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and remained there for nearly a month as his health continued to decline. He died as a result of his wounds on July 24.

The initial investigation found that two armed men approached Cota and several other males as they stood in the driveway of his residence, La Blue said. The gunmen opened fire into the group, striking Cota and two others.

The two others shot have since recovered from their injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to the homicide investigation. A motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives M. Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or J. Alexander at 559-621-2445. Callers can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.