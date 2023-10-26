FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the last nine years, Ted Walker has been entertaining the neighborhood with his “Haunted Maze” attraction.

“We started off with a little barbecue set up,” said Walker on Thursday night. “We are like three little displays in the backyard and nine families ended up showing up on that day.”

Halloween is something he’s always been passionate about and he says it took them years and a lot of hard work to get the maze to what it has become today.

They even modify the attraction to accommodate those with special needs or conditions.

“We do all sorts of conditions, autism, epilepsy, or maybe some people they don’t want to get scared too much and everything,” he said.

One day prior, Walker says they were visited by a group of adults who requested a “nonscary” attraction.

He thought it was strange that the adults wanted the nonscary version of the maze but soon realized why they wanted to be left alone with the props.

“So then the next family wanted the extra scary one so I pulled all my actors in and when they went in,” he said. “I noticed a bunch of stuff for missing masks or missing weapons were missing stuff like that so we went in with the flashlight and looked it up and we were missing a lot of stuff from there.”

He felt the group took advantage of his good intentions.

A list of the missing items is included in this story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.