Price gouging: Owner of Clovis business ‘Green Planet’ receives citation, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a Clovis janitorial and cleaning business is facing a citation, and has his case referred to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, after officers say he was price gouging.

According to Clovis Police, officers received a tip on Mar. 18 from someone who reported that a price paid at Green Planet was higher than it should be. Undercover detectives purchased items from the store and agreed that the prices were inflated and were considered price gouging during a state of emergency or local emergency.

The store is located at 850 San Jose Avenue, Suite 114, in Clovis.

Officers say they issued a citation to the store’s owner, 43-year-old Fresno resident Paul Greer, but when they went back a few weeks later they found prices were still at the inflated level.

Clovis Police say they submitted the case to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Attempts by YourCentralValley.com to reach Paul Greer were referred to his attorney – who is yet to respond to our request for comment.

