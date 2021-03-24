Pregnant woman shot in the arm while riding as a passenger in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A pregnant woman was shot while riding in a car Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s department.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. near Lassen and Jayne avenues near Avenal in Fresno County.



Photos provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say when they arrived they found the woman, who is five-months pregnant, with a gunshot wound to the arm and a male driver who was uninjured. Deputies say they believe the shooting happened while the victims were driving.

Investigators said there is no suspect information in this case at this time, and no further details were released about the shooting.