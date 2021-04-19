Pregnant woman killed, man injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed and a man is in the hospital in Merced after a shooting Sunday night.

Merced Police responded to shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. They found a 19-year-old pregnant woman dead and a 20-year-old man wounded. He was taken to a regional trauma center for life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712