ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Saturday afternoon, according to the Antioch Police Department (APD). The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue.

A pregnant woman and two children were stabbed, APD said. The victims, a 35-year-old woman, an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were all taken to the hospital. Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition. Police did not specify which of the victims were in critical condition.

After the stabbing, APD officers pursued a suspect vehicle they saw drive away at a high rate of speed. The driver is listed as a suspect in the stabbing.

The car chase led APD to Cordelia in Solano County where the driver was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle. The suspect was not injured but was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Antioch resident, was not identified by name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.