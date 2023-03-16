FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway at a Taco Bell parking lot in Fresno, as officers work to determine if there is a threat of a potential pipe bomb.

Around 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Fresno Police Officers say they noticed a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Olive from Highway 99. Officers initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation, and they say the vehicle turned into the Taco Bell parking lot at Olive and Warren.

Officers say when approaching the vehicle, two suspects got out and quickly exited the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, officers say the suspects were acting suspiciously and indicated something in the vehicle didn’t belong to them and belonged to a friend.

The suspects did not give any further information and officers were given consent to search the vehicle, officials say.

While conducting the search, officers say they found a device that resembled a pipe bomb that was found inside a bag in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers say they evacuated the Taco Bell, adjoining businesses, and residential homes close by and called in a bomb team to further investigate the situation.

Officers did say they do not believe this incident is connected to the previous pipe bombs.