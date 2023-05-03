PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been identified as the suspect in a deadly stabbing that occurred on Sunday near H Street in Porterville, the Porterville Police Department say.

According to the police, on Sunday at 1:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North H Street to report a person found dead that had been stabbed multiple times in an apartment.

When officers arrived on the scene they say located the victim and detectives from the Porterville Police Department assumed control of the investigation.

Police say 23-year-old Lorena Tirado Moreno is wanted for the homicide of a 27-year-old woman. Officials say her whereabouts are unknown and that she is known to frequent several cities in Tulare County including Porterville, Visalia, Tulare, Poplar, and Woodlake.

The Porterville Police Department say they are asking the community for help to find Tirado Moreno. She has been described as a Hispanic woman, 5’1″, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lorena Tirado Moreno – Porterville Police Department

Police added that she has several tattoos including script names on her left collarbone, a large tattoo on her upper left arm, a female clown on her left forearm, a crown and Moreno on her left hand, a heart on her middle finger, and a chess piece on her ring finger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Porterville police at (559) 782-7400 or if she is seen call 911 immediately.