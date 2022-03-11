PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman was arrested Wednesday following a DUI hit-and-run collision that left three juveniles injured.

Police said they were called around 6:58 p.m. for a report of a Ford that had collided with a parked car and the driver had run from the scene with three juveniles.

Police said after further investigation, they found multiple open alcoholic containers inside the Ford and that the vehicle did not have child safety seats.

Officers said they were able to find the vehicle had been registered to Tiffany Renee Davila, 29, of Porterville.

Officers went to the home and found three children, two of them under the age of eight, with injuries that appeared to be consistent with being involved in a traffic collision, according to the Porterville Police Department. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, one of them had suffered a concussion, police said.

Officers said when they found Davila she had symptoms of being intoxicated and was arrested.

She was booked into jail for charges of Driving Under the Influence; Driving Under the Influence and Causing Injury; Child Endangerment; and Hit-and-Run with Injury.

Davila’s bail was set at $100,000.