Porterville woman arrested for DUI and child endangerment while picking up school supplies

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in Porterville was arrested for DUI with her child in the vehicle while picking up supplies from school, police say.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department say they responded to the area of 900 block of N. Newcomb Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday for a woman at a local school who had almost caused a collision in the parking lot.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle had a child in the vehicle, smelled of marijuana, alcohol, had an open alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, and displayed signs of intoxication.

The driver was identified as Angela Ayon,41, from Porterville. Ayon left the school parking lot as an officer arrived and was stopped nearby.

Ayon failed field sobriety tests and was determined to be DUI. She also had a felony warrant for her arrest for a previous DUI traffic collision causing injury, along with child endangerment, according to authorities.

Child Welfare Services was contacted for the child’s placement.

Ayon was arrested for DUI and child endangerment, as well as the warrant and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

