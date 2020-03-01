Porterville woman arrested after trying to run someone over with her vehicle following dispute: Police

Danielle Brown, 24 (Porterville Police Dept)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville woman was arrested Friday morning after trying to run someone over with their vehicle following a dispute, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 200 N. E St. around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a person trying to strike someone with her vehicle, Lt. Brian Nix said.

The victim told officers she was walking in the area alongside the roadway when she saw Danielle Brown, 24, driving in the area.

The suspect and victim had been having ongoing issues when Brown then accelerated and tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, Nix said.

The victim was able to jump out of the way and avoid being struck. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Nix said witnesses were contacted in the area who corroborated the victim’s statement.

Officers found Brown nearby and she was arrested without incident on an assault with a deadly weapon charge, police said.

Brown was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s south county jail and is being held on $50,000 bail, Nix said.

