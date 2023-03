PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department SWAT team surrounded a house while they conducted an investigation early Tuesday morning.

Police asked the community to stay out of the area of Division Street and School Avenue due to a heavy police presence in a Facebook post.

Porterville Police Department

Officials say the scene is secured and police will be in the area conducting their investigation.

No other details were released.