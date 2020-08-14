Porterville Police arrest 3 teens after hit and run crash involving stolen vehicle

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three teens were arrested in Porterville following a hit and run crash Thursday involving a stolen vehicle, according to Porterville Police.

Officers responded to a hit and run collision on Orange Avenue near Kessing Street around 12:20 p.m., said Chief Eric Kroutil. Three to four juveniles were reported to have fled from the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was also found to have been stolen with two license plates stolen from a different vehicle attached to it.

Three juveniles were found nearby and detained without incident, Kroutil said. The suspects were identified as two 13-year-old females and a 17-year-old male. The driver was one of the 13-year-old female juveniles who was also reported as a runaway.

The 17-year-old male juvenile had an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest.

All three juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility where they were held without bail.

