PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots in the presence of juveniles on Tuesday evening, the Porterville Police Department said on Wednesday.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 1500 block of West North Grand Avenue regarding a report of shots heard in the area on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they heard numerous shots being fired. They began checking the area and were able to locate several spent shell casings in the yard of a home.

Police say they contacted 36-year-old Alvaro Campos Santos at the residence, who was intoxicated and in possession of spent shell casings. Santos was detained pending further investigation.

Porterville Police Department Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives say a search warrant was obtained and executed at the home.

During the execution, detectives say an un-serialized handgun and live ammunition were located concealed inside the home. Through investigation, it was learned Santos discharged the firearm several times in the yard of his home while in the presence of several juveniles.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Campos Santos was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, child endangerment, and possession of an un-serialized firearm. He was booked at the South County Detention Center with a bail set at $170,000.