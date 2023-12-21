PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after police allegedly discovered he possessed methamphetamine during a compliance check, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they contacted 39-year-old Ken Watson at his residence in the 900 block of West Westfield Avenue on Wednesday at 10:08 a.m. for a probation compliance check per his terms and conditions since Watson is on active county probation.

During the compliance check, detectives say they located methamphetamine for sale, operational digital scales, and packaging materials. In addition to the evidence located, Watson was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Porterville Police Department says Eatson was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a residence for narcotics sales/use, possession of methamphetamine for sales, and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.