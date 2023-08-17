PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of meth during a traffic stop, says the Porterville Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers say around 7:43 p.m., they conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Worth Avenue and Crestview Street. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver, 50-year-old John Chance, was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Detectives say he was also found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Chance was arrested without incident.

During the course of the investigation, the police stated a loaded Ruger Blackhawk 357 magnum revolver was located in the bed of Chance’s vehicle, along with his wallet and a baggie of suspected meth. Chance was evaluated and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to police, the firearm was registered to a deceased subject and was not stolen. However, Mr.Chance remained in custody and was booked into the Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility.