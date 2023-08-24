PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping following a sex trafficking investigation that started in Porterville and ended in Las Vegas, the Porterville Police Department said Thursday.

Friday, around 11:20 a.m., officers say they responded to a confidential address in the City of Porterville regarding a report of a 17-year-old runaway juvenile investigation.

According to police, it was reported that the juvenile had left her home in Porterville without parental approval, and had possibly fled the area. Patrol officers exhausted all leads, and detectives were summoned to assume the investigation.

Detectives state they learned the victim had possibly been in communication with an unknown male subject through social media. The victim was ultimately racked to the Fresno and Clovis areas; however, their efforts to locate her were unsuccessful. It was later learned that the confidential victim had boarded a flight at the Fresno International Airport and traveled across state lines to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Porterville Police Department Detectives say they were able to coordinate with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and they responded to several areas within their jurisdiction in an attempt to locate the victim, but she was not immediately located.

According to detectives, they obtained information that the male suspect who was with the victim was 20-year-old Amari Keishawn Brown of Florida. Through further investigation, it was determined that the victim and Brown were at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Porterville officers say the information was relayed to detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the hotel and was ultimately able to contact both the victim and Brown.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Brown was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping, and officers are working with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office to charge Brown with Sex Trafficking, Sending Harmful Matters to a Minor, Arranging to Meet for Lewd Acts, Lewd Acts with a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography, Sexual Battery, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Child Endangerment.

Police say the victim was reunited with her family in the City of Porterville.

This is an ongoing investigation, and they encourage anyone with information to contact them at (559) 782-7400.