PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adults and one teenager have been arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officials say on Sunday around 10:00 p.m., they responded to a convenience store located in the 400 block of West Poplar Avenue, regarding an attempted carjacking that just occurred.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene and contacted the victim, they said suspects attempted to steal her vehicle as she was sleeping in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, who was driving her vehicle, entered the store to purchase items.

The victim stated the suspects entered her vehicle and assaulted her as they tried to steal her vehicle. The suspects were not able to carry out the carjacking and immediately fled the area at a high rate of speed.

After an investigation, detectives developed evidence and were able to identify the suspects involved in the attempted carjacking and learned they were members and associates of the Northern Gang.

On April 12, detectives contacted and arrested 19-year-old Aliza Herrera and 21-year-old Mariana Ramos at their residence in the City of Tulare. During the execution of a search warrant, a male juvenile was also identified during the investigation as a third suspect and was later contacted and arrested.

Herrera was arrested and booked into jail under suspicion of carjacking, conspiracy to commit a felony, gang enhancement, and for an unrelated armed robbery warrant.

Ramos was arrested and booked into jail on charges of attempted carjacking, conspiracy to commit a felony, and gang enhancement.

The male juvenile suspect was arrested and booked at the Visalia Juvenile Detention Facility under suspicion of attempted carjacking, gang enhancement, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.