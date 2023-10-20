PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after causing a school lockdown in Bartlett Middle School and Belleview Elementary School, the Porterville Police Department said on Friday.

According to the Porterville Police Department, they responded to the area of Morton Avenue and Plam Street on Friday afternoon. Bartlett Middle School and Belleview Elementary were locked down for student safety.

After working with the school administration, the Porterville Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. the suspect had been located and put into custody.

There is no information regarding the suspect’s identity. The Porterville Police Department says no shots have been fired.