PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who allegedly used burglary tools to steal a car in Porterville Tuesday evening was arrested, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. they responded to a call of a stolen Honda.

While officers were investigating on scene, they say other patrol officers observed the stolen car traveling northbound on Plano Street near Olive Avenue.

Authorities then initiated a traffic stop on the car they say yielded in the 200 block of West Henderson Avenue.

Police identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as 32-year-old Rosendo Martinez who did not have permission to possess the car. He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license and shaved keys which were used to start the vehicle.

Officers took Martinez into custody without incidents and say he was booked under suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.