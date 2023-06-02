PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm, while under the influence of drugs, negligent discharge of a firearm, and attempted murder, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Thursday, June 1, at approximately 3:57 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1800 block of West Cheryll Avenue, regarding a 911 call, reporting a home invasion.

When officers arrived on the scene they contacted the caller, 52-year-old Dennis Silva, and eventually determined that there was no home invasion. However, during a check of Silva’s residence in accordance with the investigation, officers say they found several firearms inside and determined Silva was under the influence of a controlled substance.

During the search, detectives say they recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, two handguns, multiple spent shell casings, and additional ammunition.

Upon further investigation, detectives say they learned several neighbors heard automatic gunfire coming from Silva’s residence, which was consistent with bullet holes located inside.

According to police, it was determined that Silva had discharged his AR-15 several times from within his residence in the direction of nearby residences and individuals who were outside. Luckily, no one was injured.

Silva was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility under suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, and negligent discharge of a firearm and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.