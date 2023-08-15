PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 47-year-old Porterville man was arrested with guns, weed, and meth after brandishing a firearm inside a store and making threats, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to a business Monday in the 400 block of West Olive Avenue around 11:30 a.m. about a person allegedly brandishing a firearm inside the store and making threats.

The suspect identified by police as Samakhom Sengsatheuane left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.

Officers say they located the suspect vehicle parked at a house located in the 300 block of West Kanai Avenue.

Officers say they were able to convince Sengsatheuane to walk out peacefully and surrender. Sengsatheuane was positively identified as the suspect who brandished the firearm and threatened employees.

Detectives responded to the home and a search warrant for the residence was written and approved by a Superior Court Judge.

During the search of the residence, detectives say they found two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, and numerous rounds of ammunition, along with nearly one pound of methamphetamine and over 14 pounds of marijuana.

Sengsatheuane was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.