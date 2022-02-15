Porterville man arrested with loaded gun without serial number, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted on a felony arrest warrant was located in Porterville with an illegal firearm, according to the police department.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department say they located Samuel Sanchez, 45 on Thursday. The officer performed a “probation compliance check” and discovered more than a half-ounce of meth and a pipe, according to officers.

Additionally, officers say they discovered a loaded pistol that did not have a serial number as well ammunition.

Officers say they evaluated Sanchez and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance and found that he was a previously convicted felon.

Sanchez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.