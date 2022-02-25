PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville police officers arrested a man for being under the influence of drugs – and later discovered the man had reproduced mail keys, plus bank cards and ID cards belonging to other people, officials say.

On Feb. 25, at about 12:19 a.m., Porterville Police officers contacted Juan Grijalva at his home on the 1500 block of West Date Avenue. Officers say while speaking to Grijalva, they determined he was under the influence of drugs.

After placing Grijalva under arrest, officers reported finding three forged U.S. mail keys, another person’s California ID Card, and three bank cards belonging to other people.

After searching Grijalva’s vehicle, officers say they found two more forged US mail keys, four more California ID cards belonging to another person, and an additional bank card.