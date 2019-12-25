Porterville man arrested on charges of trying to lure 15-year-old; police say he did the same thing in 2012

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man who tried to lure an underage girl in November also tried to lure a girl in 2012, the Porterville Police Department said Tuesday.

On Nov. 13, the suspect, identified as Hector Tamayo Pacheco, attempted to lure a 15-year-old into his white 2003 Chevy Tahoe in the area of Monache High School, the Police Department said.

Over the course of several weeks, digital evidence was obtained supporting that Pacheco was coordinating to meet with the 15-year-old to commit sexual acts, the Police Department said.

On April 5, 2012, Pacheco was arrested by the Porterville Police Department on charges of attempting to lure a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle in the area of Mathew Street and Morton Avenue, the Police Department said Tuesday.

Police say he was driving the same white 2003 Chevy Tahoe, and he apparently had attempted to lure the same victim into his vehicle two months prior.

Finally, on Dec. 24, 2019, Pacheco was arrested at his home without incident and booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff.

Anyone who has had, or who knows of someone who may have had questionable contact with Pacheco is urged to contact Detective Maria Aguillon at 559-782-7400.

