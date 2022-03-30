PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they have identified two men that they believe are connected to a shooting that took place Tuesday.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Pioneer Avenue and Highway 65.

Officers say they found a 24-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds at the scene.

According to police, they were able to find a suspect vehicle several minutes later. Police say they identified the driver as 27-year-old Heriberto Nunez and the passenger as 25-year-old Saul Samano, both from Porterville.

Both men were detained and officers say they found several firearms while searching the suspect’s vehicle. Additionally, police say they found physical evidence at the scene that connected the suspects to the shooting.

Samano also was found with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Samano and the gunshot victim were both sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Nunez had a prior felony conviction and was arrested on charges of attempted murder and being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms, according to officials.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the department’s Facebook page.

Those with information may also provide it anonymously.