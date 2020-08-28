Porterville man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children for several years

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man was arrested Friday after sexually assaulting three children over the course of several years, according to Porterville Police.

After an eight-month-long investigation into allegations of sexual assault, detectives found that Josue Juan Martinez, 26, had sexually victimized three juveniles, one male and two females, over the course of several years, said Chief Eric Kroutil. All three victims were 14-years-old or younger at the time of the assaults.

Martinez had previously fled to Texas, delaying the investigation, but he was found at his residence in Porterville on Friday at around 9:45 a.m. and taken into custody without incident.

Kroutil said Martinez was booked into the Tulare County Jail and held on $300,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or who has had questionable contact with Josue Juan Martinez is urged to contact Detective Maria Aguillon at 559-782-7400.

